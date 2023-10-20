UAE President arrives in Saudi Arabia for GCC-Asean summit

Residents would be able use these free of cost for 24 hours
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday flew to the Saudi capital Riyadh, leading the UAE delegation to the joint summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). The summit begins today in the Kingdom.
Upon his arrival at the King Khalid International Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was received by Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, along with other high-ranking officials.
The summit is aimed at providing a platform where GCC and Asean leaders can discuss ways to boost partnerships and exchange views on matters of mutual interest. Among the key outcomes expected is a joint statement on a framework of cooperation for 2024-2028.
The UAE delegation to the summit includes Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
