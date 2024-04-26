Watch: Distracted UAE drivers cause shocking collisions; Dh800 fine warning issued

Screengrab: Abu Dhabi Police video

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 3:14 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 3:17 PM

In the split second a driver takes to check his or her phone, many things can happen — including a horrific crash that could cost lives. The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday reiterated its warning against distracted driving, sharing a video that shows how dangerous it could be.

Distracted driving — which includes using phones, eating, drinking, and putting on makeup behind the wheel — is one of the major causes of road accidents in the country.

In a 44-second video, the police compiled a series of shocking vehicle collisions that could have been avoided if only drivers were paying full attention on the roads.

The clip shows unexpected traffic situations, such as cars suddenly slowing down.

In one instance, a speeding driver didn't notice that traffic build-up on the lane he shifted to — so the sedan rammed into an SUV, toppling it to the side.

In a similar incident, a silver sedan is seen crashing into a van — causing it to smash into a road barrier.

Here's the video:

"Driving attentively helps one avoid unexpected stops from vehicles ahead while traffic is moving," the police said. "Always be aware of road surprises," they added.

Distracted driving is serious traffic offence in the UAE punishable by an Dh800 fine and four black points.

