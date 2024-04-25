UAE: No parking fines in Sharjah's storm-hit areas until they return to normal

The floodwaters spared nothing, soaking their furniture, rendering household appliances useless, and destroying the newly-purchased school books
No parking fines will be issued in some Sharjah areas that were affected by the extreme weather conditions — until they return to normal, it was announced on Thursday
The Sharjah City Municipality also confirmed that no parking violations were issued during the record rains.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The parking fine waivers come just a few days after the Sharjah Police announced the cancellation of all penalties for traffic violations that were recorded during the storm.
The UAE was hit by the heaviest rainfall it had seen in 75 years on April 16. The extension of 'low surface pressure' and two waves of unstable weather wreaked havoc across the country.
Seeking to bring relief to storm-hit residents, the Sharjah City Municipality has taken the decision to scrap parking fines.
Among the violations that are covered by the waiver are:
The municipality stressed that it has not and will not issue public parking violations in areas affected by extreme weather until they fully return to normal.
ALSO READ:
The floodwaters spared nothing, soaking their furniture, rendering household appliances useless, and destroying the newly-purchased school books
All official donation channels however remain open through the outlets announced by government agencies
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, made the announcement on Wednesday
Watch how volunteers of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Student Federation loaded up the machine with bags of supplies for stranded residents in Ajman
The two sides called for calm in the Middle East in efforts to avoid military escalation while prioritising diplomatic solutions
A ministerial committee has been set up to assess damages and distribute compensation
The Mena region’s fintech landscape is booming, with over 800 start-ups worth $15.5 billion
Why will the moon turn 'pink'? Experts explain the science behind the celestial event