Dubai cancels all traffic violation fines incurred during unstable weather on April 16

All fines for traffic violations committed by motorists during the recent record rains, on April 16, will be waived in Dubai, police announced.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, made the announcement on Wednesday.
Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, had earlier approved a series of initiatives and measures to urgently mitigate the impact of the severe weather in the emirate.
On Monday, Sharjah Police had announced that all fines for traffic violations committed by motorists during the recent record rains will be waived.
Sharjah Police had also announced free vehicle damage certificates for those affected by the unstable weather in the emirate.
