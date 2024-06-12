35 killed in building fire in southern Kuwait

Kuwait Health Ministry (Photo: KUNA)

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:30 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:34 PM

At least 35 people were killed in a building fire in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait, the country's state media reported on Wednesday.

The country's Ministry of Interior has said that 15 injured people have been transferred to hospitals.