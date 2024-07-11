Saudi: Death penalty for citizen who committed multiple acts of terror

The 75-pound ticket gives you access to State Rooms and the East Wing rooms, often used for receptions and meetings as well as balcony moments
A Saudi national was given a death penalty on Thursday, July 11, after committing multiple acts of terror, as per the country's Ministry of Interior.
Muhammad bin Saeed bin Jawad Al Ateeq was accused of financing terrorism and joining an extremist cell.
He also took part in shooting at police stations, security points and patrols. He targeted security men by shooting at them with the intention of killing them and kept deadly tools at his own home and that of his relatives, which also included explosive material.
He was also found to be providing facilities to other members of the organisation and stealing a number of vehicles to use them during his criminal acts.
