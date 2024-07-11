Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan match in Dubai? All you need to know

Photo: AFP

Didn't get to fly to the US or the West Indies to catch the World Cup this year? Worry not, there may be a chance for you to watch the Champions Trophy 2025 right here in Dubai!

The Indian Cricket Team is set to face New Zealand, Bangladesh and long-time rival Pakistan in the group stage.

However, the Men in Blue have not played a single match in Pakistan since 2006, owing to political tensions between the nations. The Indian team has since then faced Pakistan on grounds outside the country – with UAE often times being the ideal choice.

So, residents could get the chance to watch the big teams go head-to-head, live.

The Emirates Cricket Board has refused to comment on the same. The authority will, however, have sufficient time to get pitches ready after the UAE's ILT20 wraps up on February 9 next year as this coveted tournament is set to begin on February 19, 2025.

Earlier, a BCCI source told ANI that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and will ask the International Cricket Council to hold its matches. So, if the ICC agrees – India could play group stage matches in the metropolitan hub.