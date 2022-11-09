303 suspected migrants from Sri Lanka rescued off Vietnamese coast

All the people aboard the Myanmar-flagged Lady 3 fishing vessel, including 20 children, were brought safely to Vung Tau in Vietnam

Photo: AFP

By AFP Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 7:09 AM

More than 300 suspected migrants from Sri Lanka were rescued off the coast of Vietnam after their boat began taking on water, Vietnamese authorities said on Tuesday.

The Myanmar-flagged Lady 3 fishing vessel encountered difficulties around 250 nautical miles off Vung Tau on Vietnam's southern coast, according to Vietnam's Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre which said the boat was thought to be heading to Canada, about 6,000 nautical miles across the Pacific Ocean.

"There was an issue with the ship which meant water flowed into the engine room and could not be fixed since November 5," the centre said.

After the captain called for help on Monday, Vietnamese authorities asked a Japanese-flagged ship sailing nearby to rescue the Sri Lankans.

The vessel was drifting with a lot of panicked people gathering on the deck, the rescue centre said.

All 303 people, including 20 children, were brought safely to Vung Tau.

Foreign debt-ridden Sri Lanka has faced severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines for months — along with rampant inflation and running blackouts — after running out of foreign exchange to import essential goods.

Security officials have said that the spiralling economic crisis may be encouraging unlawful emigration.

A surge in people-smuggling attempts to Australia by boat prompted Canberra and Colombo to set up a special monitoring centre after fitting fishing boats with GPS tracking devices to curb dangerous human trafficking journeys.

ALSO READ: