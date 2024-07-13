At least 22 dead as school building collapses in Nigeria

Bystanders gather next to the ruins of a school collapsed earlier in Jos. — Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 9:40 AM Last updated: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 9:41 AM

Twenty-two people were killed after a two-storey school building collapsed in central Nigeria's Plateau state, Sky News reported on Saturday.

A total of 154 people were trapped under the debris, and everyone apart from those who died was rescued and is being treated for injuries in various hospitals, Sky News said citing a police spokesperson.

Thirty people are still in hospital, Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) said in a Facebook post, adding that rescue efforts had ended and the site cleared.

The two-story building, belonging to Saint Academy in the Busa Buji community of Jos north district in the state, collapsed during school hours around 0730 GMT.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa's most populous country due to lax safety regulations and often substandard construction materials.