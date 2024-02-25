Qatar to host mediated Hamas-Israel truce talks this week

Police detain people at makeshift memorials to the opposition leader, who died in prison
Qatar will host mediated talks between Hamas and Israel aiming to finalise an agreement on a truce this week, Egyptian security sources said.
Representatives from both parties will later travel to Cairo for further talks aimed at reaching an agreement on the timing and mechanism for executing any deal, including hostage releases, the sources said.
Those who have concerns regarding electoral irregularities can pursue legal recourse, says Kakar
A report from the the UN mission in Afghanistan says decrees are being enforced through arrest, harassment and intimidation
Justice Arthur Engoron bans the former president from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years
The US Secretary of State emphasises the need for creation of a Palestinian state
The 51-year-old stabbed her at least 140 times at her flat in the Westminster area of London in 1994
Indian government alleged Vanessa Dougnac was undertaking journalistic activities without any special permission
In his first public comments on King Charles's health, the prince says he was "grateful" to spend a brief amount of time with his father last week