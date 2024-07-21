One injured in illegal protest, attacks on police officers in Bahrain

Users posted pictures on social media of computers with blue screens displaying error messages
A group of individuals participated in an illegal public protest in the village of Diraz and other areas, the Director General of the Northern Governorate Police Directorate confirmed.
The protesters advanced towards policemen, with an aim to obstruct them from performing their duties. They threw iron rods and stones at the officers, blocked streets, and engaged in vandalism, and rioting.
These individuals were responding to unlawful incitement calls, against which prior warnings had been issued. The participants were informed about their actions being a violation of the law, but they did not comply.
After the non-compliance, action was taken to protect public property and the safety of individuals. During this confrontation, one protester sustained injuries.
Both the incident and the police response to it are being investigated by the relevant authorities, in accordance with established regulations and procedures. They are also looking into the incitement calls that are associated with the event, in order to verify all facts.
