One injured in illegal protest, attacks on police officers in Bahrain

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 10:39 AM Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 10:40 AM

A group of individuals participated in an illegal public protest in the village of Diraz and other areas, the Director General of the Northern Governorate Police Directorate confirmed.

The protesters advanced towards policemen, with an aim to obstruct them from performing their duties. They threw iron rods and stones at the officers, blocked streets, and engaged in vandalism, and rioting.

These individuals were responding to unlawful incitement calls, against which prior warnings had been issued. The participants were informed about their actions being a violation of the law, but they did not comply.