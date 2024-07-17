E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

8 Indian crew members rescued from capsized oil tanker off Oman

A Sri Lankan crew member had been rescued too

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE visa, Emirates ID fines: 14 violations with penalties up to Dh20,000

UAE: Writing a negative Google or social media review? You could land in legal trouble

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Image used for illustrative purpose only
Image used for illustrative purpose only

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 8:08 PM

India's navy said Wednesday that one of its warships had rescued nine of 16 crew members aboard an oil tanker that capsized off the coast of Oman earlier this week.

The Comorian-flagged MV Prestige Falcon overturned and sank in the Arabian Sea late on Monday night with 13 Indian and three Sri Lankan nationals aboard.


Indian warship INS Teg was diverted from its operations in the area to assist for a search and rescue operation hampered by "rough seas and strong winds", a navy statement said.

Eight Indians and one Sri Lankan had been rescued by the vessel in the "challenging weather conditions", it added.


The vessel was headed for the Yemeni port city of Aden, according to shipping website marinetraffic.com.

Oman's Maritime Security Centre did not specify the cause of the capsize.

ALSO READ:



More news from World