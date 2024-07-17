8 Indian crew members rescued from capsized oil tanker off Oman

The UNESCO classification means the village can get technical, legal, and monetary assistance to preserve sites deemed in danger
India's navy said Wednesday that one of its warships had rescued nine of 16 crew members aboard an oil tanker that capsized off the coast of Oman earlier this week.
The Comorian-flagged MV Prestige Falcon overturned and sank in the Arabian Sea late on Monday night with 13 Indian and three Sri Lankan nationals aboard.
Indian warship INS Teg was diverted from its operations in the area to assist for a search and rescue operation hampered by "rough seas and strong winds", a navy statement said.
Eight Indians and one Sri Lankan had been rescued by the vessel in the "challenging weather conditions", it added.
The vessel was headed for the Yemeni port city of Aden, according to shipping website marinetraffic.com.
Oman's Maritime Security Centre did not specify the cause of the capsize.
