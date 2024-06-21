Indian Embassy in Kuwait pays tribute to fire victims during Yoga Day event

A total of 2,764 cases of 'heat exhaustion' was recorded on Sunday alone, the Saudi health ministry announced
The Indian embassy in Kuwait on Friday observed a few minutes of silence in memory of the lives lost in the tragic fire incident in Mangaf in which 45 Indians died.
The embassy had organised an event to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.
"During #IDY2024 event, a few minutes of silence was observed by all attendees in memory of precious lives lost in the tragic Mangaf fire-incident recently," the Indian embassy in Kuwait stated on X.
At least 45 Indians were killed in the fire incident at a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12.
Among the deceased seven were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to the 23 people from Kerala.
Several yoga trainers, enthusiasts, and members of the diplomatic corps and the Indian diaspora in Kuwait participated in the event.
This year marks the 10th International Day of Yoga and is being celebrated under the theme 'Yoga for self and society'.
In December 2014, the United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution piloted by India to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 which is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.
Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the globe enhancing awareness about the multifaceted benefits of Yoga.
