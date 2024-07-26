Gaza's Christian monastery gets UNESCO tag, added to 'danger list'

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 8:14 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 8:21 PM

Saint Hilarion Monastery in Palestine, also known as 'Tell Umm Amer', has been added by UNESCO to its World Heritage List, during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, in New Delhi.

Simultaneously, the site was also placed on the list of World Heritage in Danger on an emergency basis.

The UNESCO designation comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The ruins of the monastery are located in An-Nuseirat town, approximately 10 km south of Gaza City and 10 km from its port.

The site occupies a strategic position at the crossroads of major trade and communication routes between Asia and Africa, making it a centre for religious, cultural, and economic exchange during the Byzantine period.

In a post on X, UNESCO stated, "Just inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List & World Heritage in Danger List: Saint Hilarion Monastery/ Tell Umm Amer, #Palestine."

The site holds exceptional historical, religious, architectural, and cultural significance as it represents a formative milestone in establishing Christian monastic life in Palestine. The ruins of Saint Hilarion Monastery at Tell Umm Amer bear witness to the evolution of monastic life and architecture in Palestine and the eastern Mediterranean.

During the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, Palestinian Ambassador to UNESCO, Monir Anastas, expressed gratitude to India and all the committee members for their support of the inscription.

He said, "I am honoured to have this inscription taking place in the greatest democracy in the world. Thank you, India. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all committee members for their valuable support of this inscription."

He called the inscription of the site "very important" for the people of Palestine, as it is a message of hope to residents in Gaza, who he stressed, were fleeing bombs with no shelter and no food.

"I will not discuss the killing of innocent civilians, including children, women, elders, students, teachers, medical Doctors and journalists, nor the starvation and lack of food and water. Instead, I will focus on the spirit and purpose of our convention," he added.