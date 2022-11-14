Sri Lanka budget to seek recovery for crisis-hit economy

71-year-old will be out of the country to receive medical treatment till January 2023
On Monday, Sri Lanka unveils a budget attempting to put the South Asian government's finances in order, with reforms to advance a $2.9 global billion bailout from the island's worst financial crisis since its independence in 1948.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe's first full-year budget to parliament will include measures aimed at helping Sri Lanka restructure its debt, increase revenues, and trim spending, as it works on the bailout with the International Monetary Fund, analysts say.
"This is a budget that is being presented at a time Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented crisis," said State Minister for Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.
"More than 70% of families are asking the government for support and the economy is estimated to shrink 8.3% this year," he said in a statement.
"This budget will present a political and economic way forward for the country."
The World Bank estimates Sri Lanka's economy will contract by 9.2 per cent this year and 4.2 per cent in 2023.
The nation of 22 million people plunged into crisis this year as a loss of tourism revenue from the Covid-19 pandemic compounded tax cuts and years of economic mismanagement, leading to a severe dollar drought.
Unable to pay for critical imports, Sri Lanka struggled to buy essentials such as fuel, and the public faced soaring inflation, a rapidly depreciating currency and sharply shrinking growth.
The government has proposed increasing the personal and corporate income tax rate from 24 per cent to 30 per cent and possibly changing tax brackets to boost revenue, despite criticism from companies and opposition parties.
Spending cuts will likely to be tricky, given Sri Lanka's large public workforce and high debt.
71-year-old will be out of the country to receive medical treatment till January 2023
The island of 22 million people is facing its worst economic crisis since 1948
The new amendment will also bring back participatory governance
This comes as activists demand the recently returned former president face criminal charges
'Once he has spent some time at home he will let us know what he wants to do,' said one official
The crisis saw acute shortages of food, lengthy blackouts and long queues
The 73-year-old had fled the island nation under military guard in July, after a huge crowd stormed his official residence
The agreement is subject to approval by management, executive board