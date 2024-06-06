Eid Al Adha 2024: Oman announces first day of festival

Photo: File

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 8:12 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 8:25 PM

The crescent Moon that signals the start of Dhul Hijjah was not spotted in Oman on Thursday, June 6, according to authorities.

According to the country's state news agency, June 8, Saturday, will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah. This means that Monday, June 17, will be observed as the first day of Eid Al Adha in Oman.

