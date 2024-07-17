E-Paper

UAE condemns mosque shooting incident in Oman

The country expressed its strong condemnation of criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:06 AM

Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:17 AM

The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting incident in a mosque courtyard in Wadi Kabir in Oman, which led to deaths and injuries of several innocent people on Tuesday.

Nine people were killed, including one police officer and three gunmen, in a shooting near a mosque in Oman's capital Muscat, according to the Sultanate's police.


The same incident left 28 others wounded, including four people who were from the police. All of whom were transported to health institutions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with all measures implemented by Oman to protect its security and stability.

In a statement, the authority affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, which undermine security and stability and endanger the lives of the population, in contravention of international law.

It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Oman, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.

It wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

One Indian man and four Pakistanis among those who were killed by gunfire near the mosque. The Foreign Ministry of Oman confirmed the deaths to the countries' respective embassies.

Inputs from Wam

Web Desk

