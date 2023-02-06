LIVE: More than 360 killed in Turkey, Syria after massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake

At least 42 people have also been killed in Syria as several buildings collapsed in the aftershock of the powerful quake

By Web Desk Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 9:02 AM Last updated: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 11:01 AM

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey early Monday and was followed by another strong temblor. It was felt in several provinces in the region and knocked down a number of buildings.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centred in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province.

Here are the latest developments on the massive quake today:

10.54am: Italy lifts tsunami warning

Italian authorities said on Monday they had withdrawn a tsunami warning for the country's southern coast that was raised after a major earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, killing hundreds of people.

Italy's Civil Protection Department had issued a statement recommending people to move away from coastal areas but later reduced the alert and tweeted that it had been withdrawn.

Train traffic in the southern regions of Sicily, Calabria and Apulia had been temporarily halted as a precaution but resumed in the morning, the agency said in the statement.

10.36am: Powerful quake kills at least 360 people in Turkey, Syria

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and triggering a frantic search for survivors in the rubble in cities and towns across the area. At least 360 were killed and hundreds injured, and the toll was expected to rise.

On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy winter night, as buildings were flattened and strong aftershocks continued.

10.30am: India, Pakistan offer condolences to Turkey

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to the people of turkey after the massive quake today. He said:

"Anguished by the loss of lives & damage of property due to earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with people of Turkey & is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy."

The Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, also put out a tweet condoling the Prime Minister of Turkey and the nation on the devastating event. He said:

"Deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck southeastern region of Türkiye. I send my profound condolences & most sincere sympathies to my brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan & brotherly people of Türkiye on the loss of precious lives & damage to infrastructure."

10.20am: Syrian death toll rises to more than 230

A major earthquake killed more than 200 people and injured more than 600 others in Syria, a senior health official told Syrian state TV on Monday.

"The earthquake toll rose to 237 killed and 639 injured," Ahmed Damiriyye, an aide to Syria's health minister, said.

9.50am: Advisory issued to UAE citizens

The UAE embassy in Ankara has called on citizens to exercise caution due to the earthquake in southern Turkey. The embassy stressed the need to move away from the earthquake zone, follow the safety instructions issued by Turkish authorities, and contact the embassy in emergency cases.

The authority shared two numbers for citizens in need of assistance: +97180024 and +97180044444. It also encouraged them to register for the Twajudi service.

9.45am: Turkey's Anadolu agency shares images of devastation

The powerful quake that shook Turkey early today morning has left hundreds dead and many more injured. Anadolu agency shared images of the rescue operations that are currently underway in Turkey.

9.23am: Death toll climbs to 99 in Syria

The death toll in Syria from Monday's quake climbed to 99, according to Syrian state media citing the Health Ministry.

In addition, at least 334 people were injured in Syria. Earlier, 20 people were reported killed in certain areas of the country.

8.55am: Death toll rises to 76 in Turkey quake aftermath

Turkey's emergency service says that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 76 people in seven provinces and injured 440 others, in the latest update.

8.24am: Tsunami alert issued in Italy

Italian authorities have issued a tsunami alert after a massive earthquake struck Turkey, early today morning.

In a tweet, an authority warned residents to stay away from coasts and to follow instructions issued by local government bodies.

8.20am: Fatalities on the rise

At least 42 people have been killed, state media said.

"Forty-two deaths and 200 injuries have been reported in Aleppo, Hama and Latakia as a result of the earthquake in a preliminary toll," state news agency SANA said quoting a health ministry official. Read more here.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people were reported killed in Turkey, local Turkish officials said.

7.40am: First images of devastation following powerful earthquake

Syrian state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

In Syria’s northwest that borders Turkey several buildings collapsed, according to the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence.

Photos made available showed scenes of devastation with several buildings reduced to rubble and residents and rescuers in the aftermath. Take a look:

6.50am: Turkey state agency goes live on Twitter

Turkish state agency, Anadolu, has gone live on Twitter and is sharing the aftermath of the massive quake which struck the region. Watch below:

6.25am: Temblor recorded in same region

A second temblor was recorded in the South of Turkey at 5.29am. The quake was at 6.1 magnitude.

6.20am: NCM records earthquake in Turkey

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology recorded the first earthquake at 7.6 magnitude at 05.17am.

