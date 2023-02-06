In photos: Buildings collapse, residents under rubble as 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey, neighbouring countries

It struck at a depth of 10 kilometres near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras

At least 10 people were killed in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook the country's south and also northern Syria, two local Turkish officials said.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, while the EMSC monitoring service said the chance of a tsunami risk was being evaluated.

It was felt in several provinces in the region and knocked down a number of buildings, reports said.

The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria, and also affected other countries, including Greece, Jordan, Iraq and the UK.

Syria’s state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

In Syria’s northwest that borders Turkey several buildings collapsed, according to the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence.

Here are some pictures from the devastating quake in Turkey:

The massive earthquake also shook Syria, here are some photos:

