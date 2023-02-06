UAE

Residents trapped under rubble as buildings collapse, aftershocks hit Syria; state of emergency declared

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck Turkey early today affecting multiple countries, including Greece, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and the UK

Photos: @SanaAjel/Twitter
By Web Desk

Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 6:35 AM

Last updated: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 7:14 AM

Aftershocks struck the Syrian region at 5.20am (UAE time) as a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.9 hit Turkey.

Several buildings collapsed in the northwestern region of the country, trapping people in the rubble.

The Syrian Civil Defence teams have declared a state of emergency in order to rescue the stranded people, the authority said in a tweet early today.

