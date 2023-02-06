Residents trapped under rubble as buildings collapse, aftershocks hit Syria; state of emergency declared

Siddique Kappan was arrested in October 2020 when he travelled to Uttar Pradesh to report on a high-profile gang rape case
Aftershocks struck the Syrian region at 5.20am (UAE time) as a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.9 hit Turkey.
Several buildings collapsed in the northwestern region of the country, trapping people in the rubble.
The Syrian Civil Defence teams have declared a state of emergency in order to rescue the stranded people, the authority said in a tweet early today.
Leading scientists look at the huge questions they are now studying
The incident happened at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport, when the couple had an argument about the ticket cost for the infant
She earlier said that she would not run if Trump did, but seems to have changed her mind
Officials doubt those behind the attack must have had inside help to gain access to the compound
Ishaq Dar assures IMF officials that Pakistan would complete the ongoing fiscal and economic reforms
Some people experience pain flares from healed injuries or chronic conditions when it’s cold or raining. Are the two actually connected?
Rather than obsess over labour shortages and pension support, we need to look at the brighter spots for our world