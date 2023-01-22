16 killed as building collapses in Syrian city

Only 71 dead bodies have been recovered until Friday and the search is on for the remaining person
A building collapsed Sunday in Syria's war-damaged second city of Aleppo, killing 16 people including children, with the search for survivors extending into the night.
Much of Aleppo was destroyed during Syria's conflict that began nearly 12 years ago and left many of the remaining structures in a decrepit state.
"The number of victims of the residential building collapse... has risen to 16 dead," said state news agency SANA. A war monitor said they were Syrians who had been displaced during the war.
Four people were rescued alive from the rubble, SANA reported, saying they were injured.
It gave earlier on Sunday an initial death toll of 10 people that increased throughout the day.
Dozens of rescue workers toiled at the site as darkness fell, an AFP correspondent said, and some used their bare hands to dig into the grey rubble.
Earth movers scooped up the pieces of building material, sending dust into the air, the correspondent added.
A Kurdish news agency reported five children were among the dead. One of them was an infant, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
According to the interior ministry, the five-storey building was home to seven families. Locals told AFP about 35 people lived there.
Buildings in Aleppo, Syria's pre-war commercial hub, often collapse due to the dilapidated infrastructure as well as little oversight to ensure safety of new construction projects, some built illegally.
SANA quoted a police source as saying that the building, in the city's Sheikh Maksoud neighbourhood, had collapsed "due to a water leak" in the foundations.
Only 71 dead bodies have been recovered until Friday and the search is on for the remaining person
"The American is suspected of collecting intelligence on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation," the authority said
They also discuss joint efforts to curb nuclear programme in Iran
If convicted, the actor and the film's armorer will face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine
Holding back tears, she said that it had been a tough five and a half years as PM and that she was only human and needed to step aside
Despite the acquittal, she faces potential prison from a cyber libel case
People from the two warring nations flock to the Indonesian island to escape the realities of their countries and form friendships
The country sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity