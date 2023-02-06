At least 10 killed in Turkey earthquake, dozens trapped under rubble

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook southeast Turkey early Monday and was followed by another strong temblor

At least 10 people were killed in Turkey after an earthquake shook the country's south and also northern Syria, two local Turkish officials said.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, while the EMSC monitoring service said the chance of a tsunami risk was being evaluated.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook southeast Turkey early Monday and was followed by another strong temblor. It was felt in several provinces in the region and knocked down a number of buildings, reports said.

The US Geological Survey said quake was centred about 33 kilometres from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26 kilometres from the town of Nurdagi.

It was centred 18 kilometres deep, according to the US Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centered in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province.

Several buildings tumbled down in the neighboring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir and Malatya, HaberTurk television reported. There was no immediate reports on casualties.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria, and also affected other countries, including Greece, Jordan, Iraq and the UK

Syria’s state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

In Syria’s northwest that borders Turkey several buildings collapsed, according to the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

In Beirut and Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear.

