Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Philippines

It was recorded by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)

File photo
File photo

By Reuters

Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 3:11 PM

Last updated: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 3:15 PM

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 2 km, according to the Centre.

More to follow


