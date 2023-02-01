Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Philippines

The solid, silver-coloured cylinder is just 8mm by 6mm but the authorities say it contains enough Caesium-137 to cause acute radiation sickness
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake struck at a depth of 2 km, according to the Centre.
More to follow
Official says talks are under way with the US on supplying long-range missiles
The country is also considering discontinuing power subsidies, new tax on raw materials for exports, and hikes in power and gas tariffs
Remote work injects more chaos and angst into a difficult experience
They are fed up with traditionalist society’s impossible expectations of mothers
This comes after an independent investigation into the latter's tax affairs
Recent increases in "racist acts" reflect the dangerous dimensions of hatred in the region, the ministry said
Ministry issues letter to private universities, warning them of legal action if they violate rules