UAE’s NCM records minor earthquake in Musandam

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has detected a minor earthquake in Musandam. Measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale, the NCM’s National Seismic Network recorded the quake at 12.24pm (UAE time).
The NCM said the quake did not have any effect on the UAE and residents did not feel its tremors.
An official had earlier told Khaleej Times that the UAE experiences minor quakes or tremors from earthquakes in neighbouring countries periodically, but "they have no effect on the nation and there is nothing to worry about”.
The official advised people not to panic whenever they feel the tremors and to stay in safe places at home or outside.
