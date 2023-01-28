UAE

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles)

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 10:47 PM

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey-Iran border region on Wednesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles)

No casualties have been reported as yet.

Major geological faultlines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.


