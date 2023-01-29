Pakistan: Strong earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

Tourists flock to visit retired nuclear shelter for Canadian leaders
Residents in Pakistan reported Sunday strong tremors across cities, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that an earthquake has struck Tajikistan, a neighbouring country.
The magnitude of the quake is still being determined. Initial reports have estimated a measure of up to 6.3 on the Richter scale.
ALSO READ:
Tourists flock to visit retired nuclear shelter for Canadian leaders
His Twitter account was reinstated in November by new owner Elon Musk, though the former US president has yet to post there
Quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers
The M1 Abrams and Leopards to help Kyiv's troops push back Russian forces
The crashed aircraft was looking for another one carrying six passengers that had gone missing the previous day
A new update will introduce three new shortcuts, making it much easier for users to block unwanted contacts
Families say Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed while attempting a "humanitarian evacuation" from a war-ravaged town
Her account was suspended in May 2021 for "repeated violations" of Twitter's hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies