Pakistan: Strong earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

An earthquake shook Tajikistan, the South Asian country's Met Department has confirmed

By Web Desk Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 12:54 PM Last updated: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 1:06 PM

Residents in Pakistan reported Sunday strong tremors across cities, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that an earthquake has struck Tajikistan, a neighbouring country.

The magnitude of the quake is still being determined. Initial reports have estimated a measure of up to 6.3 on the Richter scale.

ALSO READ: