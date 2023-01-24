UAE

India: Strong tremors felt in Delhi as 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Nepal

The quake lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices

By ANI

Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 1:35 PM

Last updated: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 1:36 PM

Strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and National Capital area Tuesday.

The quake lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was centred in Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the NCS said.

