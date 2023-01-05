Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in India, Pakistan

Duke of Sussex also said that Britain's King and Prince of Wales have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday evening with tremors felt in Pakistan and in India, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
According to the Indian Express, tremors were also felt in New Delhi and other areas of the National Capital Region (NCR).
The epicentre was located 79 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.
No loss of lives or damage to property has been reported yet.
Thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago
Protests have gripped the country since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says the Ukraine conflict is a matter of deep concern
The repeated failures and faithful persistence of the 18th century author Samuel Johnson to keep his vows should inspire us all
Innovation in clean energy, health and other areas are promising developments
Screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving by international flights has started at country's major airports
The New Year's Day firing came from the Yongseong area of the capital Pyongyang and landed in the East Sea