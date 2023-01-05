Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in India, Pakistan

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 7:03 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 7:40 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday evening with tremors felt in Pakistan and in India, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

According to the Indian Express, tremors were also felt in New Delhi and other areas of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The epicentre was located 79 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

No loss of lives or damage to property has been reported yet.