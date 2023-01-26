UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region

Quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers

uae earthquake, iran earthquake, iran earthquake impact on uae, earthquake abu dhabi, NCM uae, National Seismic Network
uae earthquake, iran earthquake, iran earthquake impact on uae, earthquake abu dhabi, NCM uae, National Seismic Network

By Reuters

Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 12:38 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers (37.28 miles), the EMSC said.


More news from World