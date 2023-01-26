Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region

Sharif says the garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday.
The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers (37.28 miles), the EMSC said.
Sharif says the garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world
The passenger from Kuwait wrapped the packets containing the contraband around his legs using black adhesive tapes
Officials assure families of victims that remaining bodies will be handed over to them on Monday
Just as China emerges as an almost-superpower, it’s staring into a darkened future where it grows old and stagnant before it finishes growing rich
Men have a responsibility to call out such treatment and say "it's not ok", he said
It has a total of 238 passengers on board, including 2 infants and 7 crew members
He is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour's 64 lawmakers, or Caucus, on Sunday
Shareholders allege that the Tesla chief lied when he sent them a tweet about 'funding'