LIVE: Death toll crosses 4,300 after multiple quakes shake Turkey, Syria

By Web Desk, Agencies Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 7:40 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 9:42 AM

A major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 4,000 people and flattening thousands of buildings as rescuers dug with bare hands for survivors.

Dozens of nations pledged aid after the 7.8-magnitude quake, which hit as people were still sleeping and amid freezing weather that has hampered emergency efforts.

Multi-storey apartment buildings full of residents were among the 5,606 structures reduced to rubble in Turkey, while Syria announced dozens of collapses, as well as damage to archaeological sites in Aleppo.

Here are the latest updates on the earthquake from today:

9.27am: A woman is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in southeastern province of Sanliurfa after 22 hours

9.15am: Map locating the epicentre of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck in Turkey on Monday, showing shake intensity in the surrounding region

Graphic: AFP

9.03am: China to give Turkey $6 million in emergency aid for earthquake relief

China will give a first tranche of 40 million yuan ($5.9 million) in emergency aid to help Turkey's relief efforts after this week's major earthquake, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

China's Red Cross will give emergency aid of $200,000 each to Turkey and Syria, it added.

8.52am: Harrowing accounts

Freezing winter weather hampered search efforts for survivors through the night. A woman's voice was heard calling for help under a pile of rubble in the southern province of Hatay. Nearby, the body of a small child lay lifeless.

Weeping in the rain, a resident who gave his name as Deniz wrung his hands in despair.

"They're making noises but nobody is coming," he said. "We're devastated, we're devastated. My God ... They're calling out. They're saying, 'Save us,' but we can't save them. How are we going to save them? There has been nobody since the morning."

8.45am: Death toll crosses 4,300 across Turkey, Syria

Rescue teams worked early on Tuesday to release people trapped in the rubble of buildings in southern Turkey as the death toll in the country from a devastating earthquake a day earlier rose to nearly 3,000.

Nearly 8,000 people have been rescued from 4,758 buildings destroyed in the tremors a day earlier, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said in its latest statement.

AFAD head Yunus Sezer said that 2,921 people had died in Turkey as aftershocks continued to shake the region. Another earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

At least 1,444 people were killed in Syria and about 3,500 injured, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in the northwestern region controlled by insurgents.

8.33am: Former Newcastle winger Atsu missing after Turkey earthquake

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu is among those missing after the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay, Turkey, following Monday's huge earthquake.

He scored a 97th minute winner for Turkish top-flight side Hatayspor on Sunday night as they beat Kasımpasa 1-0, but just hours later was reported missing following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down whole apartment blocks in several Turkish and Syrian cities.

Hatayspor vice president Mustafa Ozat told Turkish TV station Play Spor: "Christian Atsu and (club sporting director) Taner Savut are still under the rubble."

He told BeIN Sports several players and officials had been rescued and the club was working to help others.

8.27am: India, South Korea among nations sending rescue personnel and supplies

India and South Korea are among nations sending rescue personnel and supplies after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and northern Syria.

India said it would send 100 members of its Natural Disaster Response Force, specially trained dog squads and equipment to Turkey. Medical teams with trained doctors, paramedics and essential medicines are also ready, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

South Korea will dispatch a 60-person search and rescue team and also send medical supplies.

In announcing the plan Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol described Turkey as a “brother nation” that sent troops to fight alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War. Turkey lost more than 700 of its forces in action.

8.13am: Provinces, people affected by the earthquake as of last night

8.08am: Military plane carrying people injured in earthquake reaches Atatürk Airport, Istanbul

7.49am: Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes central Turkey

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.

7.15am: Rescuers dig out people from the rubble after buildings collapse in Turkey, Syria

7.08am: Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000

Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria searched through the frigid night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 4,000 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.

Authorities feared the death toll from Monday's pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks would keep climbing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region beset by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

