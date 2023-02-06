Death toll climbs to 99 in Syria after 7.8-magnitude earthquake

The US took "custody" of the balloon when it entered their airspace and had observed it with piloted military aircraft
The death toll in Syria from Monday's quake climbed to 99, according to Syrian state media citing the Health Ministry.
In addition, at least 334 people were injured in Syria. Earlier, 20 people were reported killed in certain areas of the country.
Rescuers have been rushing to search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings since the earthquake hit Syria at dawn.
AFP correspondents in northern Syria said terrified residents ran out of their homes after the ground shook.
SANA had reported earlier that the earthquake was felt from the western coast of Latakia to Damascus.
"This earthquake is the strongest since the National Earthquake Centre was founded in 1995," Raed Ahmed, who heads the centre, told SANA.
In the neighbouring rebel-held Idlib region bordering Turkey, civil defence said there were "dozens of victims and hundreds of people injured and stuck under the rubble".
"Our teams are in a state of emergency to rescue survivors," the White Helmets rescue group said on Twitter.
The 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey on Monday at 04:17 am local time (0117 GMT) at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles), the US Geological Survey said.
The tremors were felt in Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus, according to AFP correspondents.
ALSO READ:
The US took "custody" of the balloon when it entered their airspace and had observed it with piloted military aircraft
Siddique Kappan was arrested in October 2020 when he travelled to Uttar Pradesh to report on a high-profile gang rape case
Leading scientists look at the huge questions they are now studying
The incident happened at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport, when the couple had an argument about the ticket cost for the infant
She earlier said that she would not run if Trump did, but seems to have changed her mind
Officials doubt those behind the attack must have had inside help to gain access to the compound
Ishaq Dar assures IMF officials that Pakistan would complete the ongoing fiscal and economic reforms
Some people experience pain flares from healed injuries or chronic conditions when it’s cold or raining. Are the two actually connected?