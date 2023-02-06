UAE

42 dead, 200 injured as powerful earthquake strikes north Syria

The civil defence, known as the White Helmets, said in a post on Twitter that the volunteer group was working to rescue survivors

By Agencies

Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 8:27 AM

Last updated: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 8:39 AM

At least 42 people have been killed in government-controlled parts of Syria as several buildings collapsed after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that had its epicentre in southeastern Turkey, state media said.

"Forty-two deaths and 200 injuries have been reported in Aleppo, Hama and Latakia as a result of the earthquake in a preliminary toll," state news agency SANA said quoting a health ministry official.

Syrian civil defence said on Monday that a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and northern Syria had left "tens of victims and people stuck under rubble" of collapsed buildings in the country's north-west.

The civil defence, known as the White Helmets, said in a post on Twitter that the volunteer group was working to rescue survivors.

