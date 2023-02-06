Third powerful earthquake in less than 24 hours strikes central Turkey

The quake of magnitude 6.0, according to the United States Geological Survey, comes after previous quakes killed at least 1,000 people in Turkey and Syria

By ANI Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 5:34 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 5:51 PM

According to the United States Geological Survey, another earthquake of magnitude 6.0 has struck central Turkey.

This is the third powerful earthquake in the country after two powerful quakes struck the region in less than 24 hours. The initial magnitude 7.8 quake was the worst to hit the country this century, killing more than 900 people there and about 700 across the border in Syria, according to officials.

