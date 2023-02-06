UAE President holds phone calls with Syrian, Turkish Presidents after massive earthquakes, offers condolences

At least 912 people were killed and more than 5,000 people were injured due to a magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck central Turkey

People search for survivors in Diyarbakir, on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. Photo: AFP

By WAM Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 3:45 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made two separate phone calls to President Bashar al-Assad of Syria and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

In these calls, he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the two presidents, their people, and the families of those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries. He also offered his support and solidarity, wishing for a speedy recovery for those who were injured.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's support for Syria and Turkey and offered to provide any assistance in their efforts to mitigate the impact of the earthquake.

The Presidents of Syria and Turkiye expressed their gratitude to His Highness and wished the UAE continued progress and success.

Casualties

At least 912 people were killed and more than 5,000 people were injured due to a magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck central Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Erdogan said it was the country's largest disaster since 1939, adding that 2,818 buildings collapsed as a result.

In Syria, at least 237 people were killed and 639 injured, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported, citing a Health Ministry official.

