UAE President holds phone calls with Syrian, Turkish Presidents after massive earthquakes, offers condolences

The emirate is closing in on its pre-pandemic visitation of 16.73 million in 2019
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made two separate phone calls to President Bashar al-Assad of Syria and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.
In these calls, he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the two presidents, their people, and the families of those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries. He also offered his support and solidarity, wishing for a speedy recovery for those who were injured.
Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's support for Syria and Turkey and offered to provide any assistance in their efforts to mitigate the impact of the earthquake.
The Presidents of Syria and Turkiye expressed their gratitude to His Highness and wished the UAE continued progress and success.
At least 912 people were killed and more than 5,000 people were injured due to a magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck central Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
Erdogan said it was the country's largest disaster since 1939, adding that 2,818 buildings collapsed as a result.
In Syria, at least 237 people were killed and 639 injured, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported, citing a Health Ministry official.
ALSO READ:
The emirate is closing in on its pre-pandemic visitation of 16.73 million in 2019
In the country, nearly 38 per cent of adult deaths are attributed to cardiovascular disease, with faulty mitral valves being one of its most common causes
8,775 free breast cancer screenings have been carried out across the country so far
There are 12,000 flowers in the park which have been planted with more than 14,248 seedlings of various plants and shrubs
Constructed in 1967, the bridge was the first permanent crossing onto the emirate, standing today next to an equally iconic sight: the 200-year-old Al Maqta Tower
Explained: Circumstances under which an employee must be paid 50 per cent additional salary
The raffle saw a total of 1,646 participants take home Dh1,860,000 collectively, with 43 more participants splitting Dh1 million between them
It looks very impressive, says resident who captured test runs of the closed-cabin wagons