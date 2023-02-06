Turkey-Syria earthquakes: UAE establishes field hospital, sends search and rescue team

Sheikh Mohamed directed authorities to dispatch urgent relief supplies and emergency aid to those affected by the quakes

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has directed the establishment of a field hospital and the dispatch of a search and rescue team for people affected by the earthquake in the Republic of Turkey.

Sheikh Mohamed also directed the dispatch of a search and rescue team and the provision of urgent relief supplies and emergency aid to those affected by the earthquake in the Syrian Arab Republic to help families in the hardest-hit areas.

The aid deliveries come within the framework of the UAE's relations with Turkey and Syria and reflect the UAE's humanitarian role in supporting those in need, particularly following natural disasters.

This initiative also underscores the UAE's international humanitarian and developmental efforts, as well as the country's approach to helping affected communities around the world through relief and humanitarian programs and projects that alleviate suffering and promote their development.

The UAE reiterated its solidarity with Turkey and Syria over the victims of the massive earthquake that struck southern Turkey and caused many casualties. The UAE also expressed its sincere condolences to the two countries and their peoples, as well as to the families of victims of this disaster and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

