Turkey-Syria earthquakes: UAE establishes field hospital, sends search and rescue team

Operating hours have also been extended for its ‘Babies Day Out’ initiative
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has directed the establishment of a field hospital and the dispatch of a search and rescue team for people affected by the earthquake in the Republic of Turkey.
Sheikh Mohamed also directed the dispatch of a search and rescue team and the provision of urgent relief supplies and emergency aid to those affected by the earthquake in the Syrian Arab Republic to help families in the hardest-hit areas.
The aid deliveries come within the framework of the UAE's relations with Turkey and Syria and reflect the UAE's humanitarian role in supporting those in need, particularly following natural disasters.
This initiative also underscores the UAE's international humanitarian and developmental efforts, as well as the country's approach to helping affected communities around the world through relief and humanitarian programs and projects that alleviate suffering and promote their development.
The UAE reiterated its solidarity with Turkey and Syria over the victims of the massive earthquake that struck southern Turkey and caused many casualties. The UAE also expressed its sincere condolences to the two countries and their peoples, as well as to the families of victims of this disaster and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.
ALSO READ:
Operating hours have also been extended for its ‘Babies Day Out’ initiative
The online registration system Ejari has allowed landlords to debit rent from the tenant’s account directly, thus doing away with the need for post-dated cheques
They made frantic calls to their loved ones to check on their whereabouts in the wee hours of Monday
This will result in reduced usage of the cheques for the rental transactions in the emirate’s property leasing segment
The five-year plan will see the emirate's entire taxi fleet becoming either hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered in the next four years
The centres will offer physiotherapy, restoration, and wellness services, as well as complementary medicine services including Ayurveda and Naturopathy
Statistics show roughly 1,461 out of 6,138 nationals were not entitled to receive their end-of-service benefits as they had left their jobs in less than a year
More than 220 sessions will be held in which 300 speakers will share their thoughts for building a better future