Turkey-Syria earthquakes: UAE President directs launch of 'Gallant Knight / 2' operation

The first aid plane took off from Abu Dhabi to Adana Airport, carrying search and rescue teams, crews, and medical equipment

By WAM Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 8:30 PM

In implementation of the directives of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the launch of “Gallant Knight / 2” operation to provide assistance for the peoples of Syria and Turkey.

The operation includes the participation of the Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; and the Emirates Red Crescent.

The humanitarian and medical aid comes within the framework of the urgent response to mitigate the repercussions of the earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.

Meanwhile, the first aid plane took off from Abu Dhabi to Adana Airport, southern Turkey, carrying search and rescue teams, crews, and medical equipment.

