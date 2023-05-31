Watch: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed spotted at Mall of the Emirates; did you see him?

With trained specialists equipped with high-tech inspection tools, customs authorities are able to detect even the most unusual smuggling attempts — from stashing narcotics inside cosmetics to squeezing them inside fruits
No one among the crowd at the Mall of the Emirates knew that a VVIP — the Ruler of Dubai, no less — would be coming over that day. After all, no areas were cordoned off, and there wasn't a huge line of security guards keeping people away.
All of a sudden, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, came walking by — so casually — among the usual weekday crowd of the MoE in the emirate's Al Barsha area.
Some residents were quick to whip out their phones to capture what could be a once-in-a-lifetime moment for many.
Social media influencer Khalid Bin Thani was among those who saw Sheikh Mohammed, and here's the video he captured:
In the clip, he is seen walking past Carrefour, a pharmacy, and a kiosk. Another video showed him going inside the huge hypermarket.
Khalid said he was with his family at the mall when they saw the Ruler — "without guards and closing lanes and roads, as is the case in most countries".
This, he said, speaks volumes of how much Sheikh Mohammed is loved by the people for being fair, providing what they need, and always taking the time to listen to the public.
Other Netizens noted how down-to-earth the Dubai Ruler really is. One Twitter user, Leila Hatoum, wrote, "Sometimes you will find him next to you at the traffic lights, driving by himself, or next to the driver... no convoy, no guards, nothing.."
Another recalled that he, too, got to meet the leader in a public place. "He is a humble person. I greeted him more than once. He was praying in the Zabeel Mosque near his father's palace," he wrote.
This wasn't the first time Sheikh Mohammed has been spotted among residents. Earlier this week, he was seen walking into a popular restaurant, surprising diners. He also once toured a local hypermarket and checked out the popular Ripe Market.
