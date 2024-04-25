Watch: Sheikh Hamdan goes diving to inaugurate stunning Dubai Reef project

Sharjah rains: Volunteers use rope system to deliver aid, 3 meals a day to residents in high-rise buildings
Dubai Reef, billed as the world's largest conservation initiative, was inaugurated today by the Crown Prince of Dubai and American investor Ray Dalio.
The two can be seen exploring gorgeous reefs and marine life in the deep blue waters. An initiative by Dubai Can, Dubai Reef spans more than 600 sq km, an area equivalent to over 85,000 football fields.
In a post on his official Instagram handle, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum shared his joy at the "unforgettable diving expedition" with Dalio, who is also known for his book 'Principles.' Watch the video below:
The project "is a testament to Dubai's committment to sustainability and serves as a blueprint for global environmental projects," said Sheikh Hamdan.
Dalio has been active in raising awareness about the changing ocean climate and its consequences on the marine ecosystem. In recent years, he teamed up with Titanic director James Cameron to launch OceanX, a project to support ocean research and "bring it back to the world through captivating media".
The Dubai Reef initiative will create "over 400,000 cubic metres of reefs", through the implementation of more than 20,000 artificial reef modules. Dubai Reef will be conducted in four phases between 2024 to 2027.
It "promises a host of benefits for marine biodiversity, our planet's health, and economic prosperity," added Sheikh Hamdan.
