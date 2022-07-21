Sheikh Mohammed surprises family with chance meeting as he tours Dubai airport

Dubai Ruler signs book as he exchanges pleasantries with them

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 6:41 PM

A family got the chance of a lifetime when the UAE Vice-President took the time to interact with them. In a video posted on social media, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is seen signing a book as he exchanges pleasantries with them.

This came as the UAE Vice-President toured the Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Thursday. He directed officials to “continue working as a team” to provide an “exceptional experience” for international travellers.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, also accompanied Sheikh Mohammed during the tour.

Taking to Twitter, he highlighted how Sheikh Mohammed worked from the field.

“Being number one is not just a slogan, but a culture of life and work that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid established with his actions,” Sheikh Maktoum tweeted.

The Dubai Ruler is often spotted surprising residents as he visits public spaces. Earlier this year, he interacted with children visiting Expo 2020 Dubai.

He has previously been spotted visiting a local supermarket.

In 2020, he was seen enjoying an evening cycle ride and even offering prayers at the roadside.

In 2019, he took an abra ride with officials, walked around the Gold Souq and the spice market in Deira.

Prior to that, Sheikh Mohammed had made several surprise visits around town, stopping by the Dubai Frame, City Walk, and Global Village.