Watch: 4 times Sheikh Mohammed surprised residents, viewers with impromptu dances

Be it at the Dubai World Cup, Royal Ascot or with his grandchildren, the Dubai Ruler wins hearts with his light-heartedness

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 9:21 AM Last updated: Tue 23 May 2023, 9:43 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is known for his multifaceted personality. Citizens and residents have seen him be both visionary leader and doting grandfather.

His enthusiasm is infectious, and when the day goes well, he surprises onlookers with a little celebratory dance. Yes, you read that right.

The Dubai Ruler has been seen performing a 'happy dance' on several occasions. Here are a few such moments:

Celebrating Shabab Al Ahli's win

On Monday (May 22), it was a memorable occasion for the Adnoc Pro League 2022-23 champions when they received a warm welcome from Sheikh Mohammed. During the congratulatory meet-and-greet session, the Dubai Ruler did a few steps of traditional dance to celebrate the victory of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Football Club.

Watch him perform the celebratory dance here:

Dubai World Cup victory

After the Godolphin team won both the penultimate and final race of the Dubai World Cup in March 2019, His Highness celebrated by performing a victory dance.

In a video shared by the Dubai Media Office, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen doing a victory dance after Team Godolphin's Old Persian won the Dubai Sheema Classic - the eighth race of the Dubai World Cup. Making his way towards the winning rider, Sheikh Mohammed is all smiles and doing a victory dance; he even snapped a photo of the moment and congratulated William Buick - Old Persian jockey.

Watch the video here:

. @HHShkMohd celebrates after Godolphin wins the #Dubai Sheema Classic title during the #DubaiWorldCup event at Meydan racecourse in #Dubai pic.twitter.com/mSjvEH1k3O — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 30, 2019

Godolphin's win at Royal Ascot

The Ruler of Dubai added a touch of Emirati culture and celebration to the Royal Ascot races when he celebrated Godolphin's remarkable double win in June 2019.

A passionate horse racing enthusiast, Sheikh Mohammed took part in a traditional Emirati dance to commemorate the victories of Godolphin's horse, Blue Point, in both the King's Stand Stakes and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes. His entourage joined in with cheers and congratulations.

Watch the celebration here:

🏆 King’s Stand Stakes

🏆 Diamond Jubilee Stakes



Blue Point makes history to become the first horse since Choisir in 2003 to win TWO #RoyalAscot races at the same meeting pic.twitter.com/WMriDk7MdP — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 22, 2019

A doting grandfather

Sheikh Mohammed always finds time to create cherished memories with his children and grandchildren. UAE citizens and residents have seen several adoring videos and pictures capturing these precious moments.

In 2018, his daughter Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed, who is married to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shared a video showcasing the doting grandfather spending quality time with a few of his grandsons. When he saw his grandson dancing, the Ruler went down on his knees to join the little one.

Watch the video here:

