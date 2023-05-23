Watch: 4 times Sheikh Mohammed surprised residents, viewers with impromptu dances

The most valuable ruby to ever appear at auction is expected to command in excess of $30 million, while the Eternal Pink diamond is estimated to fetch over $35 million
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is known for his multifaceted personality. Citizens and residents have seen him be both visionary leader and doting grandfather.
His enthusiasm is infectious, and when the day goes well, he surprises onlookers with a little celebratory dance. Yes, you read that right.
The Dubai Ruler has been seen performing a 'happy dance' on several occasions. Here are a few such moments:
On Monday (May 22), it was a memorable occasion for the Adnoc Pro League 2022-23 champions when they received a warm welcome from Sheikh Mohammed. During the congratulatory meet-and-greet session, the Dubai Ruler did a few steps of traditional dance to celebrate the victory of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Football Club.
Watch him perform the celebratory dance here:
After the Godolphin team won both the penultimate and final race of the Dubai World Cup in March 2019, His Highness celebrated by performing a victory dance.
In a video shared by the Dubai Media Office, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen doing a victory dance after Team Godolphin's Old Persian won the Dubai Sheema Classic - the eighth race of the Dubai World Cup. Making his way towards the winning rider, Sheikh Mohammed is all smiles and doing a victory dance; he even snapped a photo of the moment and congratulated William Buick - Old Persian jockey.
Watch the video here:
The Ruler of Dubai added a touch of Emirati culture and celebration to the Royal Ascot races when he celebrated Godolphin's remarkable double win in June 2019.
A passionate horse racing enthusiast, Sheikh Mohammed took part in a traditional Emirati dance to commemorate the victories of Godolphin's horse, Blue Point, in both the King's Stand Stakes and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes. His entourage joined in with cheers and congratulations.
Watch the celebration here:
Sheikh Mohammed always finds time to create cherished memories with his children and grandchildren. UAE citizens and residents have seen several adoring videos and pictures capturing these precious moments.
In 2018, his daughter Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed, who is married to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shared a video showcasing the doting grandfather spending quality time with a few of his grandsons. When he saw his grandson dancing, the Ruler went down on his knees to join the little one.
Watch the video here:
