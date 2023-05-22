Watch: Sheikh Mohammed does celebratory dance during meet-and-greet with football champions

Currently, the permit is issued for two years, and it is illegal for anyone to work in the country without the valid paper
It was a rare moment for the champions of Adnoc Pro League 2022-23 on Monday when they were welcomed by the Dubai Ruler to congratulate him.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, did a few steps of traditional dance to celebrate the victory of Shabab AlAhli Dubai Football Club when he greeted them.
In a video shared by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol Department, the players and officials of the club are seen welcomed by Sheikh Mohammed with some traditional dance steps.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the players for their hard work to win the 2022-23 Adnoc Pro League championship. “With your efforts, determination, persistence, team spirit and understanding, the victory was yours. It is possible for you to get first place. But the biggest challenge is to maintain it,” he told the players.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, were also present.
ALSO READ:
Currently, the permit is issued for two years, and it is illegal for anyone to work in the country without the valid paper
The seasonal shopping event includes deals on fashion, beauty, lifestyle, furniture, electronics and more
The world’s largest multi-species marine life aquarium at Endless Ocean zone houses more than 68,000 marine animals
Starting with a yacht party, followed by Bollywood night, nikkah ceremony, mehndi, baraat and walima, their wedding spanned over 10 days
With over 50 varieties of this dish flourishing within the city's borders, each proponent fervently touts their rendition as the epitome of perfection
Zahran Alqasmi's The Water Diviner gets International Prize for Arabic Fiction
The largest edition of the book fair will give visitors access to over 500,000 books
Next year, the event will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from March 1-3, with previews on February 28 and 29