Watch: Sheikh Mohammed does celebratory dance during meet-and-greet with football champions

The biggest challenge is to maintain the top spot, the Dubai Ruler tells players of Shabab AlAhli Dubai Football Club

Sheikh Mohammed greets the players and officials of Shabab AlAhli Dubai Football Club on Monday. — Courtesy: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 10:11 PM

It was a rare moment for the champions of Adnoc Pro League 2022-23 on Monday when they were welcomed by the Dubai Ruler to congratulate him.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, did a few steps of traditional dance to celebrate the victory of Shabab AlAhli Dubai Football Club when he greeted them.

In a video shared by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol Department, the players and officials of the club are seen welcomed by Sheikh Mohammed with some traditional dance steps.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the players for their hard work to win the 2022-23 Adnoc Pro League championship. “With your efforts, determination, persistence, team spirit and understanding, the victory was yours. It is possible for you to get first place. But the biggest challenge is to maintain it,” he told the players.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, were also present.

Sheikh Mohammed with the players of Shabab AlAhli Dubai Football Club.

ALSO READ: