Shabab Al Ahli celebrates UAE Pro League title with 1-0 win over Ajman

The Dubai-based club ended its domestic campaign with 57 points

Shabab Al Ahli players celebrate their UAE Pro League victory. — Twitter

By Team KT Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 1:59 AM

Shabab Al Ahli celebrated its ADNOC UAE Pro League triumph with a 1-0 victory over over Ajman at Rashid Stadium on Saturday, thanks to a 49th minute goal from Igor Jesus.

The champion team did not take its foot off the gas, with Igor Jesus Da Cruz hammering the hosts into a 49th-minute lead with a first-time low shot that went past keeper Ali Al Hosani.

Eight minutes after the hour-mark, Ajman's defender Mohamed Sayed brought Harib Abdalla Suhail down inside the box, prompting referee Suhail Abdulla Ali to point to the spot.

The referee cancelled the penalty after consulting the VAR.

The Dubai-based club ended its domestic campaign at the top with 57 points, while Ajman finished sixth with 44 points.

ALSO READ: