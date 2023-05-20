Sheikh Hamdan's twins turn 2 today: 7 times adorable Shaikha, Rashid melted hearts online

This morning, the Crown Prince took to Instagram and shared a post of his son, Rashid, with the caption, 'Good morning, have a wonderful day'

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 1:41 PM Last updated: Sat 20 May 2023, 1:58 PM

The Dubai Crown Prince's adorable twins Shaikha and Rashid are celebrating their second birthday today.

Remember? Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the birth of his babies in an Instagram post on May 20, 2021.

Today, he shared a photo of his son Rashid in what looked like a simple day for the royal household.

The toddler is seen dressed in a cute cartoon T-shirt while sipping out of a cup. The little boy's face is covered as he lifts the cup with both hands, tilting it towards himself.

Sheikh Hamdan wrote in the caption, "Good morning, have a wonderful day".

Fans and followers of the emirate's Crown Prince dropped heartwarming comments below the picture, some even wishing his children on the occasion.

On their second birthday, here's a look at some of their most adorable moments so far:

1. The announcement of their birth

Perhaps, one among the most iconic of them all – the announcement of their birth. Two years ago, Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram to announce the birth of his twins. A day later, he shared an endearing image of himself holding his twins.

Smiling at them, the Crown Prince is seen seated under a picture of his grandfather, Sheikh Rashid.

2. Twins wishing Sheikh Hamdan on his birthday

Sheikh Hamdan, on his birthday in 2021, shared how his twins wished him. Less than a year old then, they were dressed in matching onesies.

He posted an image to his Instagram stories, showing his adorable twins dressed in identical 'Happy birthday daddy' baby bodysuits.

"I am the best present ever," reads the message on the suits. "Mommy says you are welcome."

3. Their first UAE National Day

On the occasion of the 50th UAE National Day, Sheikh Hamdan shared a picture of Shaikha and Rashid, looking precious in their traditional attire.

Six-month-old Sheikha is adorned in the colours of the UAE flag, and Rashid is dressed up in a kandoura while a gutra (headgear) completes his look.

4. The twins' first birthday

Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, shared an adorable throwback picture to celebrate his twins' first birthday and fatherhood.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a photo that was taken on the day they were born. Sharing on Instagram, he captioned: "Feels like just yesterday this picture was taken. It's been one year today. Happy birthday Rashid & Shaikha and to all the children of the world."

5. Three generations, one photo

The Crown Prince gave us a glimpse of three generations of Dubai's royal family.

The heartwarming family photo shows His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Hamdan holding the handle of a stroller-bike. The Crown Prince appears to be seated on the bike seat while his children, twins Sheikha and Rashid, are strapped into the stroller seat.

The (as one commentor said) 'adorable' picture gained over 100,000 likes, 2,500 comments in 30 minutes.

Sheikh Hamdan captioned the photo 'My ❤️💙💖', with the pink and the blue hearts respectively referring to his daughter and son.

6. Sheikh Hamdan's 40th birthday

Yet again, Shaikha and Rashid wished their beloved father on his birthday in 2022.

Taking to Instagram on his 40th birthday, Sheikh Hamdan posted a story with photos of the twins. The little ones are seen with balloons that have the words ‘Happy Birthday’ on them.

7. UAE President 'gets kiss' from Rashid on his birthday

On the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's birthday, Sheikh Hamdan shared an adorable video.

He took to Instagram and put up a video that shows his son Rashid walking towards a portrait of the UAE President — and then giving it a sweet kiss.

The Dubai Crown Prince is then heard saying 'thank you' — but for little Rashid, one peck wasn't enough. He went back to the image and gave another one.

The twins are darlings of the Internet, with Sheikh Hamdan regularly posting glimpses into his family life — something his 15.7 million followers certainly enjoy!

