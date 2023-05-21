Watch: Unseen photos, videos of Sheikh Mohammed, Hamdan celebrating twins' birthday

The Crown Prince gave a glimpse into their celebrations showing residents the marvellous cakes that Sheikha Hind had sent for her grandchildren

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Sun 21 May 2023, 5:03 PM Last updated: Sun 21 May 2023, 5:18 PM

Dubai's favourite royal twins have turned two, this year. Sheikha and Rashid children of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, celebrated their birthday with a bang, yesterday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sheikh Hamdan shared some unseen pictures and videos of the twins on the occasion.

The Crown Prince gave a glimpse into their celebrations showing residents the marvellous cakes that Sheikha Hind, Sheikh Mohammed's wife, had sent for her grandchildren.

The first cake for Rashid had a Winnie the Pooh theme, with popular characters of the famous cartoon. Winnie the Pooh makes and appearance at the top of the 3-tier cake, with Tigger (the tiger).

A well-crafted tree goes up on the cake, at the foot of which, sit Piglet and Eeyore. The stunning delectable replicates the '100 Akre Woods' of the Winnie the Pooh world.

The second cake is equally remarkable with a cartoon world coming to life on the luxurious dessert.

The 4-tier cake features a misty fairytale jungle with pastel colour twigs and flowers, Danny the raccoon and possibly Bambi sitting right at the top.

The next story, features Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, showing him as a loving grandfather. The twins are also seen, with Rashid dressed in a crisp, white kandoura and Shaikha in a bright red jalabiya.

The short video is a collage of multiple pictures of Sheikh Mohammed with the twins. In one, he holds Rashid's hand while they walk, while in another he lovingly kisses Shaikha's hand, looking up at her in adoration.

The last picture in the video collage shows Shaikha being carried by her father, as she old on to a balloon that matches with her outfit.

Yesterday, he also shared a beautiful video filled with touching family moments, including those with his father and the twins' grandfather, Sheikh Mohammed. Fans and followers of the emirate's Crown Prince dropped heartwarming comments below the picture, some even wishing his children on the occasion.

