Look: 7 unseen photos of baby Mohammed, newest Dubai royal family member

Sheikh Hamdan shared the first-ever image of his beloved son back in March, captioning the touching images of Sheikh Mohammed and his grandchild with a simple, 'May Allah protect them'

Photos: Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 2:08 PM

In the less than three months since his birth, the newest addition to Dubai's royal family has already taken social media by storm, with images of the adorable infant quickly going viral each time they release.

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, born on February 25 this year to father Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, follows his older siblings, twins Sheikha and Rashid, who were born on May 20, 2021.

The Crown Prince shared the first-ever image of his beloved son back in March, captioning the touching images of Sheikh Mohammed and his grandchild with a simple, "May Allah protect them".

As new images of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE with baby Mohammed, shared by a UAE royal, made headlines this week, here are 7 more unseen, viral images of the newest addition to the emirate's royal family.

This adorable picture shows a daisy clasped in baby Mohammed's hand, as what appears to be his mother's hand gently cradles the child's closed fist. "Little hand in Mom's hand. There is no love greater than this", one touched user commented.

A delighted Sheikh Hamdan cradles his newborn in his hands as his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, fondly looks on.

"Allah will always protect him", one user commented on this image of a pensive Hamdan tenderly clutching his son.

The mother of three used this image to impart some wisdom on her little one. "Always remember my love, its the values we cherish and hold on to", she captioned the photo.

Users took to the comment section to commend her teachings, with one commenting: "With a mother like [you], surely little Sheikh Mohammed will grow up following the highest values. God bless Your Highness and your child."

This adorable image shows baby Mohammed, so tiny he appears only slightly bigger than his father's hands, clasped in Sheikh Hamdan's protective embrace. "Sometimes it's the smallest things that take up the most space in your heart", one user commented.

This image depicts the crown of baby Mohammed's head as he curls his finger around a shirt button.

Another heart-warming image shows tiny baby Mohammed's hand clasped around the finger of what appears to be his mother.

Images that went viral

Sheikh Hamdan is a prolific social media user. Most of his posts tend to go viral, especially ones of his children. Here are a few of baby Mohammed that won netizens' hearts in recent days:

The first-ever image shared of baby Mohammed set the internet ablaze upon its release. This special image depicts three generations of royals; a proud Sheikh Mohammed cradles his grandson, nestled in a white blanket with soft gold trimmings, as a proud Sheikh Hamdan looks on in the background.

Another image shows the Crown Prince gazing thoughtfully at his child.

Among the most special photos shared of baby Mohammed is perhaps this one, showing four generations of Dubai royals in one single frame.

