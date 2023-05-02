Look: Sheikh Hamdan poses with geisha, goes on fine dining tour of Japan

Additionally, the product labels of about 698 commodities were evaluated, and the net weight of 111 products was verified
Well-known for his trips around the world and photography, the Dubai Crown Prince has shared pictures from his Japanese trip on Instagram.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, shared the photos with a caption: “I Love Japan’.
Two weeks ago, Japan said that UAE residents can apply for a Japanese eVisa through a dedicated website. In November 2022, it was announced that UAE citizens who hold ordinary passports could travel to Japan without the need to obtain a prior visa.
Sheikh Hamdan shared a photo in which he was seen posing with a geisha and people whom he met during the trip. Other photos include people enjoying street life, a busy road crossing in Tokyo, street food in the capital city and others.
