Look: These photos of Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed with baby Mohammed will melt your heart

The adorable series of images show the UAE Vice-President warmly looking at his grandson, lifting him and then kissing his cheek

Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 12:57 AM Last updated: Tue 9 May 2023, 1:00 AM

Dubai's royal family's latest addition, baby Mohammed, has been making headlines as his pictures take social media by storm.

On Tuesday night, a UAE royal shared several images of Sheikh Mohammed with baby Mohammed, both dressed in white. This is the first time that baby Mohammed's face can be seen clearly in the pictures.

With the caption of a white heart emoji, the carousel on Instagram shows Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, cradling his grandson.

The heartwarming series of images show Sheikh Mohammed warmly looking at his grandson, lifting him and then kissing his cheek.

In the first picture, the Vice-President of the country is seen holding the baby, looking down at him, adoringly.

In the second picture, which has been taken from further away, baby Mohammed can be seen laughing as Sheikh Mohammed looks up and is talking to someone else. The Dubai Ruler is smiling while talking, as he holds his grandson in his hands.

Finally, in the last picture, he is seen lifting the baby higher and kissing his cheek, displaying his love and affection towards his grandson.

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, born on February 25 — was first seen nestling in a cosy beige blanket with beautiful golden trimmings — when his father, Sheikh Hamdan, shared pictures of him with Sheikh Mohammed.

The first of two photos he shared earlier, was truly iconic and one for the books, as it featured three generations of the Dubai royal family.

