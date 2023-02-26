Dubai's Crown Prince welcomes third child: 5 heart-warming moments Sheikh Hamdan shared with his children

From ski vacations to quality time with grandparents, memories shared online show us a glimpse into the royal family life

Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023

The Crown Prince of Dubai yesterday announced the birth of his third child.

Baby boy Mohammed follows his older siblings, twins Sheikha and Rashid, who were born on May 20, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a story revealing the gender of the baby, and his name - Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

The Crown Prince often shares heart-warming glimpses into his family life on social media - especially pictures of him and his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of UAE and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the two little ones.

Here are some of the most recent memories Sheikh Hamdan shared with the public:

1. Ski vacation

Sheikh Hamdan recently posted pictures from what seems to be like a fun-filled day on the slopes! The Crown Prince can be seen enjoying snow-covered mountains, clad in full ski gear and accompanied by the twins - who seem to be having the time of their lives as well. According to the caption, the pictures were taken at Courchevel, a skiing village in France.

2. Fun with animals

The family also makes time to have fun right here in Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan's love for animals has clearly passed on to his children, who are seen enjoying the company of giraffes. While his father feeds one giraffe, little Rashid is reaching towards the animal in this adorable photo.

This is not the first time the family has hung out with the long-necked animals! Here are snaps of the little ones enjoying a giraffe's company up close in their father's arms.

3. National Day 2022

Sheikh Hamdan posted this beautiful picture of himself and the twins in crisp white traditional wear on the occasion of UAE's 51st National Day in December 2022.

4. 'Perfect day out'

One more for the animals! The Crown Prince posted a series of photos with his children, interacting with falcons and zebras back in November. He captioned the photo 'The perfect day out'.

5. Quality time with grandfather

Last year, the Crown Prince shared a touching picture of his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and himself with the twins.

The photo represents three generations of the ruling family of Dubai.

