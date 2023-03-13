3 generations, 1 photo: Dubai Crown Prince shares first picture of newborn son with Sheikh Mohammed

The newest addition to the royal family has been named Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 4:27 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 4:38 PM

Three generations of Dubai royalty, one picture. The Crown Prince of Dubai took to Instagram today to share an iconic image and the first look of his newborn baby boy.

Sharing the wonderful moment with residents and loved ones Sheikh Hamdan said, "May Allah protect them".

The first photograph is remarkable in itself as it features three generations of Dubai royalty, with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed lovingly looking at his newborn grandson and Sheikh Hamdan smiling affectionately in the moment.

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum is seen nestling in a cosy beige blanket with beautiful golden trimmings. The royal, whose face has not yet been revealed, is seen wrapped in a cushioned cloth and dressed in white.

The Crown Prince shared two images of his newborn child – one with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and one in which he is seen holding his son, looking intently.

Dressed in a classic white kandoura, the affectionate father is seated on a couch cradling his son in the second picture.

The Crown Prince of Dubai had shared the announcement of the birth of his son on February 25, 2023.

On May 21, 2021, the Crown Prince became a father for the first time and took to Instagram to share the news of the birth of his twins. Named Sheikha and Rashid, his firstborn twins have been seen on his social media accounts several times and have gathered their own set of followers.

This isn't the first time the Crown Prince's children have gained traction online. Recently, Sheikh Hamdan's first son went viral on the UAE President's birthday. He posted an Instagram video that shows his son Rashid walking towards a portrait of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — and then giving it a sweet kiss.

The Dubai Crown Prince is then heard saying 'thank you' — but for little Rashid, one peck wasn't enough. He went back to the image and gave another one.

ALSO READ: