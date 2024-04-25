Dubai announces new crisis management office for health emergencies

Supplied photo

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced a significant transformation in the emirate's health security system: It has established a Disaster and Crisis Management Office as part of its organisational structure.

The new office's primary mission is to raise the health sector's readiness, enhance its capabilities, and enable it to address any emergency.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It will also be responsible for developing and managing the emergency, crisis and disaster system, and other duties and tasks aimed at supporting community health security.

The authority announced this radical transformation as part of its participation in the International Conference and Exhibition for Relief and Development (Dihad), which started on April 23 and continues for three days at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Among those present were several leaders from health institutions, scientists, doctors, experts, and specialists from the UAE and abroad.

Capabilities

The office will be supported by an advanced centre and an internationally accredited programme, boosting its capability to deal with any health disaster or emergency, said Dr Khalid Abdullah Lootah, public health consultant and head of the Disaster Management Office.

These include the Operations and Control Center, which is equipped with the latest electronic and intelligent systems for disaster and crisis management.

The Dubai Disaster and Crisis Medicine Programme will serve as another supporting arm. Launched just two months ago to strengthen the emirate's system of prevention and health security for any potential emergency cases, this programme is now internationally accredited by the European Centre for Disaster Medicine and the American College of Surgeons.

Over the next five years, the Dubai Disaster and Crisis Medicine Programme aims to achieve several key objectives. It will enhance the skills and experiences of 10,000 government and private hospital leaders, medical, technical support, and nursing staff in Dubai.

Laying down strategies

Dr Lootah explained that there are a group of specialisations and responsibilities that the new crisis management office undertakes to implement — including enhancing Dubai’s position and ranking it among the global indicators of preparedness; developing and managing the system of health emergencies, crises and disasters; and raising the level of the health sector’s preparedness towards catastrophes and crises.

It is also expected to roll out preventive and proactive strategies and plans to address disasters and emergencies; train and qualify specialists; and prepare scientific research and forecasting studies for the future.

ALSO READ: